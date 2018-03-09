Tampa Bay Rowdies getting ready for the season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rowdies season begins March 17, and the first home game is Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Center Back Neill Collins with the Tampa Bay Rowdies wants everyone to come cheer them on. “We have the best fans in the league. It sounds corny, but they’re very rowdy, very noisy,” he said.

While the Rowdies are in pre-season and training, WFLA’s Gayle Guyardo and Leigh Spann went out to Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg to learn a few soccer moves from the professionals.

Collins explains a few of the basics of footwork. “When the ball comes, stop it with the sole of our cleat and then pass it with the inside,” explained Collins

He also enjoys meeting and teaching young soccer fans. “I remember when I was a young kid getting to meet professionals. It was a fantastic experience. You remember, you look up to these guys, you want to try to give back to these young players,” said Collins.

After the half hour lesson from Collins, Guyardo and Spann were able to pass back and forth and even make a goal. In complete transparency, there was no goalie.

“Your passing was pretty accurate, and you didn’t even miss the goal. The goal’s pretty big, but I’ve seen professional miss it,” said Collins.