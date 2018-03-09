Penguins find camera, take awesome selfie

AUSTER ROOKERY, Australia (WCMH) — And the award for this year’s coolest and cutest duo?? These guys!

Turn your volume up!

Apparently two emperor penguins in Antarctica stumbled across a camera left in the ice on Wednesday night by expeditioner Eddie Gault.

The curious birds flipped it over to face skyward; then did what any one of us would do – they took a selfie video of course!

The Australian Antarctic Division posted the 38-second clip on its Twitter page.

It has more than 100 thousand views as of Thursday afternoon and that number is going up fast!

The “cool” video was captured at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station.

