Pasco Schools superintendent adamantly against arming school staff

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Now that Governor Rick Scott has signed the school safety bill into law, educators across the Tampa Bay area can now spring into action… or not.

A majority of educators in the area opposed the idea of any additional guns on school campuses, unless in the hands of trained law enforcement officers. Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning is one of them.

Browning never believed arming and training teachers was a way to keep kids in the classroom safe.

“I own guns and I have a lot of friends who own guns. That’s fine,” said Browning. “I just know as the superintendent of a large district, I just do not, I just cannot see any good coming from having additional guns on a campus.”

The law allows school officials to make individual decisions on what will work best for school safety in their respective districts. While armed school employees might seem ludicrous in a county like Hillsborough, in more rural counties such as Levy or Taylor, it might make more sense.

At a baseball game at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey, opinions on the issue varied.

Kathy Rinaldi believes some teachers might be qualified to carry.

“I think if the teachers are comfortable with it, they should be allowed.”

Jeff Ganoe disagrees.

“I was just at a council with eight teacher and facilitators with my child,” said Ganoe. “And I wouldn’t want any of those guys to have a gun. ”

Browning says as long as he is in charge, teachers and other school employees will be tasked with doing the jobs that they were hired for, not providing extra security with a firearm.

“I am not. I am not as long as I’m here. I am not going to put additional firearms, additional guns in my schools.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: