MISSING CHILD Alert issued for Florida girl, 7

By Published: Updated:
Dejah Hawkins, age 7 was reported missing.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl.

Dejah Hawkins was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of NW 192nd Street in Miami Gardens.

She may be in the company of Ashley McCoy, 32.

Dejah Hawkins is 4’ 1” tall, she weighs 85 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ashley  McCoy is 5’ tall, she weighs 130 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dejah  Hawkins contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at (305) 474-6473  or (305) 471-8477 or 911.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s