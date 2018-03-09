MISSING CHILD Alert issued for Florida girl, 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl.

Dejah Hawkins was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of NW 192nd Street in Miami Gardens.

She may be in the company of Ashley McCoy, 32.

Dejah Hawkins is 4’ 1” tall, she weighs 85 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ashley McCoy is 5’ tall, she weighs 130 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dejah Hawkins contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at (305) 474-6473 or (305) 471-8477 or 911.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-