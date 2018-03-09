Man arrested for DUI manslaughter in fatal Largo crash

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was driving under the influence when he crashed into a car early Friday morning, killing the other driver, troopers said.

The crash occurred around 2:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road at Wild Acres Road.

According to an incident report, a 2009 Acura driven by Nicholas C. Graham, 34, was traveling westbound down Ulmerton Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle overtook and rear-ended a Kia Forte just west of Wild Acres Road, pushing the Forte off the roadway and into a light pole.

Troopers said the 56-year-old driver sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of kin.

After the crash, Graham was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter. He is now being transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

 

