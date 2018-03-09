Gasparilla Music Festival 2018: The lineup of bites and bands

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — The Gasparilla Music Festival will have your feet and your taste buds rocking out this weekend.
The annual two-day festival is back for those seeking to take a taste of Tampa’s local flavor and some great tunes.
FOOD
Incredible grub exclusively from around Tampa Bay area will tempt palates of all kinds.
Restaurants such as Ichicoro and Holy Hog will be back to join newcomers Haven and Elevage.
“Casa Santo Stefano, the newest Gonzmart restaurant, which has chosen to make its debut at GMF are sure to bring the food scene to another level,” Ty Rodriguez, GMF’s Director of Food & Beverage and co-owner of the Rooster & the Til, said.
To accompany the luscious fare, the fest will present a hearty selection of beverages.
Cigar City Brewing will feature its award-winning beers thought the festival alongside Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Jameson Irish Whiskey.
The complete menu for GMF 2018 includes:
Anise Global Gastrobar – Stinky Bunz & Lettuce Wraps
Big Ray’s Fish Camp – Grouper Sandwiches & Coleslaw
Cafe Hey – Cuban Sandwiches – Vegan Truffle Mac & Cheese
Dochos – French Fries, Fried Pickles & Dipping Sauce
Dough Nation – Cookie Dough & Ice Cream
Ellas Folk Art Cafe – Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
Haven & Elevage – Haven Smoked Chicken Torta & Elevage Juicy Lucy Burger
Holy Hog BBQ – Ribs, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Redneck Nachos, Chicken Wings
Hot Donut Co – Donuts & Coffee
Ichicoro – Karage – Japanese Fried Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Furikake & Tostones
Independent Bar & Cafe – Indie Grilled Cheese & Vegan Sloppy Joes
Kona Ice – Shaved Ice & Novelty Ice Cream
Malio’s Prime Steakhouse – Prime Rib Sandwich
Nico’s Arepas Grill – Venezuelan Arepas & Cachapas
Parnell Foods – Lemonade
Rooster & the Till – Kickass Vegetarian Nachos & Roasted Pork Nachos
Sextons Pizza – Pizza
Spain Restaurant & Toma Bar – Empanadas
Whatever Pops – Gourmet Ice Pops
MUSIC
You can also jam out to hot headlining bands like the Tonight Show’s house band, The Roots. Also, indie rock heroes, Father John Misty and Spoon are other headliners at this must-see event for music fans.
Silent disco will heat up just as the sun is setting. Join the bumping party and choose from three different modes of party time music.
Here’s the full GMF band lineup:
Acho Brother
Beartoe
Billy Strings
Break Science Live Band
Brother Cephus
C-Rena
Chali 2na (Jurassic 5)
Chali 2na (Jurassic 5) & Naughty Professor
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
DJ SIlent Rhino
Ella Jet & Future Soul
Eric Tessmer
Father John Misty
Fr33dback
Hard Working Americans
Holey Miss Moley
Imagination Movers
Johnny Mile & the Kilometers
JudyAnne Jackson
King Complex
KOLARS
Kristopher James
Leisure Chief
Little Kintner Boys
Matt Woods & the Natural Disasters
Mondo Cozmo
Mountain Holler
Mt Zion Gospel Choir
Nikki Lane
Oak Hay
Pohgoh
Sam E Hues
Sarah Morey
Shankh & Friends
Spam Allstars
Spoon
Tampa Metropolitan Youth Orchestra
The Cave Singers
The Record Company
The Ries Brothers
The Roots
The Underhill Family Orchestra
The War & Treaty
The Woodwork
The Young Something
Warpaint
