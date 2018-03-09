Gasparilla Music Festival 2018: The lineup of bites and bands

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — The Gasparilla Music Festival will have your feet and your taste buds rocking out this weekend.

The annual two-day festival is back for those seeking to take a taste of Tampa’s local flavor and some great tunes.

FOOD

Incredible grub exclusively from around Tampa Bay area will tempt palates of all kinds.

Restaurants such as Ichicoro and Holy Hog will be back to join newcomers Haven and Elevage.

“Casa Santo Stefano, the newest Gonzmart restaurant, which has chosen to make its debut at GMF are sure to bring the food scene to another level,” Ty Rodriguez, GMF’s Director of Food & Beverage and co-owner of the Rooster & the Til, said.

To accompany the luscious fare, the fest will present a hearty selection of beverages.

Cigar City Brewing will feature its award-winning beers thought the festival alongside Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Jameson Irish Whiskey.

The complete menu for GMF 2018 includes:

Anise Global Gastrobar – Stinky Bunz & Lettuce Wraps

Big Ray’s Fish Camp – Grouper Sandwiches & Coleslaw

Cafe Hey – Cuban Sandwiches – Vegan Truffle Mac & Cheese

Dochos – French Fries, Fried Pickles & Dipping Sauce

Dough Nation – Cookie Dough & Ice Cream

Ellas Folk Art Cafe – Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

Haven & Elevage – Haven Smoked Chicken Torta & Elevage Juicy Lucy Burger

Holy Hog BBQ – Ribs, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Redneck Nachos, Chicken Wings

Hot Donut Co – Donuts & Coffee

Ichicoro – Karage – Japanese Fried Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Furikake & Tostones

Independent Bar & Cafe – Indie Grilled Cheese & Vegan Sloppy Joes

Kona Ice – Shaved Ice & Novelty Ice Cream

Malio’s Prime Steakhouse – Prime Rib Sandwich

Nico’s Arepas Grill – Venezuelan Arepas & Cachapas

Parnell Foods – Lemonade

Rooster & the Till – Kickass Vegetarian Nachos & Roasted Pork Nachos

Sextons Pizza – Pizza

Spain Restaurant & Toma Bar – Empanadas

Whatever Pops – Gourmet Ice Pops

MUSIC

You can also jam out to hot headlining bands like the Tonight Show’s house band, The Roots. Also, indie rock heroes, Father John Misty and Spoon are other headliners at this must-see event for music fans.

Silent disco will heat up just as the sun is setting. Join the bumping party and choose from three different modes of party time music.

Here’s the full GMF band lineup:

Acho Brother

Beartoe

Billy Strings

Break Science Live Band

Brother Cephus

C-Rena

Chali 2na (Jurassic 5)

Chali 2na (Jurassic 5) & Naughty Professor

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

DJ SIlent Rhino

Ella Jet & Future Soul

Eric Tessmer

Father John Misty

Fr33dback

Hard Working Americans

Holey Miss Moley

Imagination Movers

Johnny Mile & the Kilometers

JudyAnne Jackson

King Complex

KOLARS

Kristopher James

Leisure Chief

Little Kintner Boys

Matt Woods & the Natural Disasters

Mondo Cozmo

Mountain Holler

Mt Zion Gospel Choir

Nikki Lane

Oak Hay

Pohgoh

Sam E Hues

Sarah Morey

Shankh & Friends

Spam Allstars

Spoon

Tampa Metropolitan Youth Orchestra

The Cave Singers

The Record Company

The Ries Brothers

The Roots

The Underhill Family Orchestra

The War & Treaty

The Woodwork

The Young Something

Warpaint

