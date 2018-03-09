WATCH: Florida school shooting suspect appears in court

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Cruz’ appearance comes a day after his lawyer filed court papers saying his client is withdrawing a preliminary not guilty plea and standing mute.

Cruz was formally charged Wednesday with 17 counts of first-degree murder in the Feb. 14 slayings of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School.

If convicted, he could face execution, but it’s still unclear whether prosecutors will pursue the death penalty.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.