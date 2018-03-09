Firestone Grand Prix brings economy boost to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA)- Thousands will flock to St. Petersburg this weekend for the Firestone Grand Prix.

The weekend will bring in the big bucks for Dave Wagner who plans to get a lot of exercise on his pedicab shuttling people to and from the race.

“Getting around, you now have to be creative,” said Wagner. “Being in the sun all day and you’re lethargic, you just want to go home. Any kind of a short duration ride, that’s what I specialize in.”

Wagner is not the only one hoping to capitalize off one of the city’s busiest events. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit the city’s restaurants, shops and hotels.

“Our attendance has increased about 10% per year since then, so likely the impact has increased last year I think we were about over 160,000 attendees,” said Chris Ballestra, with the City of St. Petersburg. “Starting in the year, 2015, brought over 48 million dollars of economic impact for the three-day event.”

Those who live near the tracks don’t mind the noise as long as the race brings in tourists.

“I just like to know that money’s coming in and people are having a good time and that’s what this city is all about,” said St. Pete resident Brielle Carter.

Officials say those headed to the races this weekend should park at Tropicana Field and catch the shuttle.