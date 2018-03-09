Dead rabid bat discovered in Tampa, 10th person exposed to rabies in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A tenth person has been exposed to rabies in Hillsborough County following the discovery of a dead, rabid bat in Tampa’s Westshore district.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County said the bat was discovered in the 1300 block of North Westshore Boulevard.

The bat was found in the grass on its back. The bat was then taken to a local veterinary office. DOH was notified and tested it for rabies.

Health officials say the person who was exposed to rabies is an Orange County resident who will be receiving treatment there.

This is the second time this week and third within the past month that an animal has tested positive for rabies in Hillsborough County.

On March 7 and 8, two people were determined to have been exposed to rabies in the Banyon Bluff area of Hillsborough County. A domestic, black, short-haired cat was discovered in the area and tested positive for rabies. Health officials notified residents who live in the 33613 zip code area.

A rabies alert was issued for the Banyon Bluff area for 60 days. The Banyon Bluff area includes the following boundaries:

North boundary: E. 151st Avenue

West boundary: N. 15th Street

East boundary: Livingston Ave

South boundary: E. Bearss Ave

This is the second time in 2018 that a cat tested positive for rabies in Hillsborough County.

Health officials say the number of human exposures in Hillsborough County in 2018 is now ten. In 2017, three animals exposed ten people.

The public is being asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Hillsborough County.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild animals or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans.

The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment that is started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at (813) 744-5660.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at (813) 307-8059.

Get more information on rabies here or call the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at (813) 307-8000, or (813) 744-5660.