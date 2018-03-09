Daughter arrested after elderly mother found lying in feces, urine; her head stuck to her arm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Detectives with the Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who they allege was involved in the abuse and neglect of her elderly mother.

According to a release, Peggy Quesenberry, 41, was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult.

Police say the victim is Quesenberry’s 75-year-old mother, who is now in stable but critical condition at a local hospital.

The incident occurred at the shared home of the suspect and victim, near the 600 block of Chelyan Drive in Charleston.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 6, Peggy called 911, saying her mother was having “shortness of breath and loss of appetite”. Upon arrival of first responders, they saw “unlivable conditions” that consisted of bugs, trash, and feces everywhere.

Peggy’s mother, Judy, was lying in her bed covered in feces and urine. Peggy, who claimed she was her mother’s primary caregiver, told first responders that her mother’s condition had deteriorated since Friday, the complaint states.

First responders attempted to move Judy. She was “bonded to the blanket on the bed and her head was stuck to her arm. Insects came flying out of the blankets when they rolled her to her side, and they observed severe bedsores on her right side.”

The complaint states that the mattress was indented from her lying on it.

According to medical personnel, Judy had numerous conditions that included but were not limited to severe sepsis, dehydration, multiple areas of skin breakdown, respiratory failure and pneumonia.

During questioning, Peggy told detectives that she had known about her mother’s condition for months and did not alert medical professionals. She stated she was her mother’s only caregiver.

She also told detectives that her mother had not seen a doctor or other medical professional for approximately eight years.

The complaint states that CAMC General Hospital personnel informed detectives that Judy’s last hospital visit was in 2003.

Quesenberry’s bond was set at $50,000, cash only.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-