Brevard deputy arrested after cocaine, firearms, feces, litter found at home with 2-year-old, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Brevard County deputy was arrested and fired on Thursday after investigators found drugs and deplorable living conditions at his home with a 2-year-old child and three dogs inside, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Thursday.

Ivey said the SVU unit arrested Nick Worthy and his girlfriend after a complaint from a neighbor came in Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.

The neighbor said they heard gunshots and a female screaming, Ivey said.

Deputies arrived at the home Wednesday night and said nobody would come to the door.

Ivey said around 6 a.m. Thursday, a search warrant was obtained and authorities made contact with Worthy, his girlfriend, a 2-year-old child and three dogs at the home.

Ivey said the conditions inside the home were “disgusting.”

“There is no other way to describe this except extremely disgusting,” Ivey said.

Firearms, ammunition, cocaine, marijuana, dog feces, litter, trash and old food were found inside the home, officials said.

“The house was in complete disarray,” Ivey said.

Drugs were also found in a vehicle, Ivey said, and there was evidence of gunshots.

“Absolutely conditions that no one should live in,” Ivey said.

Worthy and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The child was put in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The three dogs were taken in by the Brevard animal services team, Ivey said.

Worthy had been an employee of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office since 2012.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-