Better Call Behnken: County inspectors missed major Pasco building blunder

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Five building inspectors had at least 17 chances to notice a home under construction in Wesley Chapel was built way too close to a neighboring home, county records show.

But none of the men who “passed” various construction phases of the home caught a glaring mistake—the house Orlando-based Avex Homes built on Harmony Oaks Drive is only 6 feet away from the home next door.

Seth Vermillion says he and his wife Rachel can stand in between his home and the neighboring home and touch both houses.

“At first, we thought it just felt closer than it really was,” Vermillion said. “They just kept building and then we measured the distance between the home and knew something was not right.”

The couple took it upon themselves to measure the distance between the homes and discovered there were only 6 feet between the houses, which are supposed to have at least 10 feet in between them.

Once their discovery got the county’s attention, the building department issued a stop-work order, and the house has sat empty since March 2017, frustrating the Vermillions.

“I think if we would have never said anything, (nothing) would have ever been done,” Rachel Vermillion said. “I think they would have just sold it like there was no problem and just swept it under the rug.”

Don Rosenthal, Assistant County Administrator agreed the building department messed up.

“We didn’t catch it originally without being told by the homeowners,” Rosenthal said. “The county is growing very fast and this one fell through the cracks, and we take responsibility for that.”

“We could go after the builder legally. We could require them to tear the structure down. But before we do something that more dramatic and drastic, we wanted to see if there’s any way in the world where the homeowner and the builder could work something out that’s mutually beneficial and acceptable to both parties,” he added.

But that hasn’t happened.

The close proximity brings up fire and safety concerns, quality of life issues and it just simply goes against county code, meaning the builder cannot get a final inspection on the home and cannot sell the house as it is now.

The home is currently being used to store building materials.

In March 2017, the county told the builder to reach out to the Vermillions and address the situation. That hasn’t happened, and now the couple has turned to Better Call Behnken for help getting action from Avex Homes.

Avex President Eric Marks says he admits his company dropped the ball. He said the blunder is a result of a “series of mistakes.”

“It started with the survey company,” Marks said. “Our people on the ground didn’t catch it, and the county didn’t catch it.”

Marks said the company has three choices:

They can tear down the house and start over.

They can offer a settlement to the Vermillions to cover the devaluation of their home. In exchange, the couple would sign a variance to allow the home to stay where it is. This option, however, would require Avex to close in all windows on the side that faces the Vermillion home and not add a fire protection barrier.

They can chop four feet off the home to make it compliant with county codes.

Mark has chosen to modify the home by 4 feet, which means the windows would need to be shifted and the roof pitch would need to be redesigned.

The poor measuring isn’t the builder’s only blunder. At the last minute, Avex Homes decided to flip the floor plan. The plan approved by the county had a driveway in between the house and the Vermillion home.

Flipping the house plan caused the windows—including the bathroom window—to line up perfectly with the windows in the Vermillion home because the houses are the same floor plan, but flipped.

“We could probably toss toilet paper back and forth to each other,” Rebecca Vermillion said.

It’s not only Avex at fault. It is the job of county inspectors to catch this type of mistake.

Rosenthal, the Assistant County Administrator, said the county will oversee the modification to the home.

“I’m confident that whatever happens the county will be able to ensure the safety of the neighbors and the structural integrity of the house,” he said.