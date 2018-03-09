Best friends celebrate 100th birthdays together

SAN DIEGO (WFLA/KNSD) – Best friends who drink together, stay together… apparently even when you’re 100-years-old.

Mickey and Matilda are long-time friends who celebrated a milestone birthday together.

They turned 100-years-old.

The ladies have lived on the same block for almost 50 years.

Matilda is the oldest, but only but four days.

Her secret to living a long life?

“I do my exercise every day and have my beer and eat my potato chips,” she said.

Mickey and Matilda are still avid walkers and occasionally ride bicycles together.