A ‘purse-fect’ shot by Tiger Woods

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – She is new to the game of golf.

“We put our chairs out here because we knew this would be Tiger’s last hole. Well, they knew,” admits Marianne Cousins glancing at her two friends. “I do not know anything about golf. I only came because Tiger is here.”

She is now a forever fan.

“When you hear ‘golf,’ you think of Tiger,” said Cousins.

Who would have guessed she would come face to face with him as he was rummaging through her purse?

“It is pretty neat, it is pretty neat,” Cousins said.

Cousins lives in Clearwater. She went to the course around 7 a.m. on Friday with her friends. They traveled from hole to hole following the leader, Tiger Woods.

He led the tournament in the early stages of the second round. Eventually, the women decided to settle into their seats next to the ninth hole. Tiger would finish the day there and they did not want to miss it.

“All of a sudden, I heard it hit and then we were watching and, all of a sudden, my friends heard the ball land. I didn’t,” exclaimed Cousins.

Tiger had hit the ball to the right of the hole. It landed in the crowd.

Smiling from ear to ear, Cousins said, “All of a sudden, my friends screamed, ‘It is in your bag!’ and then my friends screamed, ‘Don’t move!’ and I said, ‘okay’ so then people came rushing over and the ball landed right in my bag.”

The ball had fallen directly into her purse. She had placed it on the ground by her feet.

“I waited and Tiger came over and he said, ‘Where is the ball?’ and I said, ‘In the bag’ and I said, ‘a hole in two’ and he did not really laugh at that,” said Cousins.

She couldn’t stop laughing though!

She told him she did not touch the ball and she says he smiled at her. He proceeded to rifle through her bag to get the ball. He put it on the grass and then he took his next shot.

Cousins said she was shocked.

“I don’t think it really hit me at first what a big deal it was until my friend Jane started screaming, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, this is huge!’”

It certainly was a huge moment for Cousins and for Tiger. He finished the day three under par despite that “purse-fect” shot.

