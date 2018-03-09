49 arrested, 4 wanted in major Sarasota drug bust

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An extensive drug bust resulted in the arrests of 49 people in Sarasota, police said.

On Friday, the Sarasota Police Department shared more details regarding “Operation Four Corners,” their 9-month investigation targeting street-level drug dealers in the area.

Police said a total of 49 people were arrested and four others were still wanted by law enforcement.

Undercover detectives confiscated a number of weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, an undisclosed amount of money and a number of drugs. Police said many of the drug dealers were selling cocaine and at least one person had been selling the deadly opioid fentanyl and that a number of these transactions occurred near daycares and parks.

“Message to the drug dealers…we are coming after you and we are not letting you sell drugs in our community. You are not taking over the neighborhoods in the city of Sarasota and we’re committed to doing everything we can to stop you and your drug activity,” said Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino.

