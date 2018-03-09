DUI Investigation: 3 kids injured when vehicle hits Sarasota school bus

Sarasota Police Department photo

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is under investigation for DUI after crashing into a school bus. Three children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A Sarasota Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened at 8 a.m. on Friday at 17th Street North and U.S. 301 in Sarasota.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash including the school bus, which was transporting children to Brentwood Elementary School.

Investigators say the driver of one vehicle hit the school bus and other vehicles. The driver is a possible DUI suspect.

40 people were on the bus; 39 children and a school bus driver. Two of the injured children were 9 years-old, the other injured child was 10 years-old.

The injured children were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The rest of the students were transported to school. The children attended a counseling session when they arrived at the school. Counselors are available at the school if children need additional help.

No other details have been released.

Sarasota Police Department photo
Sarasota Police Department photo

