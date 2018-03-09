Tarpon Springs police shoot, kill woman armed with knife

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is dead following a shooting involving a police officer in Tarpon Springs.

A Tarpon Police Department spokesperson said it happened at 10 a.m. Friday at 442 Riverside Drive.

Officers encountered a woman at the scene. The say she had at least one knife and aggressively charged the officers.

A Taser was deployed and struck the woman, however it did not stop her and she continued to charge the officers while still holding the knife.

One of the officers was backing up and fell to the ground and the woman aggressively advanced towards him while holding  the knife, according to the TPD spokesperson.

The officer fired at the woman, striking her. The woman was transported to Florida Hospital-North Pinellas where she was pronounced deceased at 10:58 a.m.

She has not been identified.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is at the scene and will be conducting an investigation into the incident per department protocol. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy.

