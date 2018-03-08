Woman recovering after falling off Norwegian cruise ship

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – A woman is recovering after falling overboard from a cruise ship.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Epic” returned to Port Canaveral Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night, a guest went overboard while the ship was sailing near the Bahamas.

The ship changed its path to look for her.

She was found and is expected to recover.

The cruise line released a statement saying in part:

“We are thankful that our team reacted quickly and was able to rescue the guest. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and their family as they embark on the recovery process.”