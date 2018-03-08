Woman allegedly injured by drag queen’s breast sues Hamburger Mary’s for $1.5 million

TAMPA, Fla. (WESH) — A woman who visited Hamburger Mary’s in Tampa is suing the establishment for $1.5 million after, she said, she was injured by a drag queen’s breast.

According to the complaint, Neldin Molina said she was with other guests and family members at the restaurant for dinner in May of 2015 to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

The suit said Molina was unaware of the drag queen show until music began playing and she heard someone at another table mention the show, the complaint said.

Molina, sitting with her back to the table, watched the show before turning back around and continuing to eat and socialize with her friends.

When Molina turned around again, she said performer Amanda D’Hod pointed at her and began to walk toward her table. In the complaint, Molina said she turned back around, wishing to draw attention to herself.

Amanda D’Hod, the complaint alleges, touched Molina’s shoulder and then walked in front of her and grabbed her head. The complaint said the performer then “wiggled her breast against the Plaintiff’s face and head eight times.”

The performer allegedly grabbed Molina’s face and pushed it and shook it several times before pounding it against D’Hod’s chest violently.

The complaint said Molina began to experience a headache and neck pain and told the manager what had happened.

Molina later went to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Tampa for cervical pain and uncontrollable headaches, the complaint said.

Molina is seeking $1.5 million for medical costs and expenses for the past, present and future, as well as for pain she suffered physically and mentally. The complaint also states that the restaurant failed to advise anyone of possible danger.

