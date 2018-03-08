Voodoo Doughnut releases menu for Universal CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Voodoo Doughnut released its one-of-a-kind menu for its new Orlando location.

Guests will be able to dine on more than 50 types of doughnuts.

Some of the treats sound delicious, but in true Voodoo fashion, very strange.

There’s the Vegan PB&J Doughnut, filled with raspberry jelly and topped with peanut butter.

Or, get the “Grape Ape,” a doughnut topped with vanilla frosting, grape dust and lavender sprinkles.

There’s also an “Oh Captain. My Captain,” covered in Captain Crunch cereal.

Voodoo Doughnut opens at Universal CityWalk sometime this spring.

Check out the full menu here. 

