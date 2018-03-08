VIDEO: Angry customer hurls pizza at owner of Florida pizzeria

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) —A Deltona woman is accused of battery with a pizza, according to authorities.

Giuseppine Frigolino and her 13-year-old son were behind the counter when she says an irate customer hurled a pizza, hot out of the oven, at her.

“She opens the box, puts her hands underneath the box and just swings it at me,” Frigolino said. Her family has operated I Love NY Pizza on Elkham Boulevard for 15 years.

Frigolino said ricotta cheese briefly burned her arms, while toppings were on her face and in her hair.

“Food is supposed to make somebody happy, not miserable. I tried to fix the problem and worst case scenario, I would have made her a new pizza,” Frigolino said.

Investigators said Leslie Vermilio, 61, ordered two pizzas and got one without the proper toppings. The owner said she apologized, put fresh toppings the pizza with the incorrect toppings, put it back in the oven and gave it to Vermilio, who she said started using foul language, then opened the box and tossed it.

“It hit my face, my arm, my other arm,” Frigolino said. “I didn’t deserve it because I was being so nice to her.”

Frigolino said she threw empty boxes back at the suspect to protect herself and her son, but the Vermilio took off.

A waitress got Vermilio’s license plate number to give to law enforcement. Frigolino said her family couldn’t have stayed in business all these years if the customer didn’t come first. She said to be attacked with a pizza is the last thing she expected.

“I couldn’t believe that actually happened after a day of work. It was horrible,” Frigolino said.

Vermilio was charged with battery in connection with the pizzeria tussle. She has since bonded out of jail.