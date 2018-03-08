University of Tampa hosting big yard sale this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —  Like yard sales? Here’s one you might want to check out. This weekend the University of Tampa is having a yard sale called Chiseler’s Market.

Proceeds will be used to preserve UT’s historic Plant Hall.

The university anticipates raising more than $100,000 for the much-needed renovations of Plant Hall which is 127 years -old.

100 percent of the money raised will be used for the renovations.  This year, they’re concentrating on repairing the iconic minarets that sit on top of the building.

Over the years, close to $8 million has been raised to keep Plant Hall open.

