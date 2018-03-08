‘The Big Bounce America’ bringing world’s largest bounce castle to Odessa this weekend

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – “The Big Bounce America” will bring the world’s largest bounce house to Odessa this weekend.

The event will take place at Keystone Recreation Center March 9-11.

The inflatable bounce house castle is 10,000 square feet and features various “zones,” each with its own theme.

The bounce house also includes basketball hoops, a giant slide, a ball pit, inflatable jungle animals, boats and four-poster beds to bounce on or just to chill out.

The center of it all is a stage feature a DJ booth, where games and competitions will be hosted from.

Sessions for the bounce house event are split up by age for safety.

Toddler sessions are for children ages 3 and under accompanied by someone to care for them. Junior sessions are slower paced for kids ages 7 and under.

Bigger kid sessions are a little more boisterous and aimed at children in the 8-15 age rage.

Adult only sessions are for anyone age 16 and up.

You can learn more and purchase tickets by visiting The Big Bounce America online.

News Channel 8’s Daisy Ruth will be live at the location in Odessa at 1:15 p.m. Tune in to our Facebook page to see the big bounce house itself!