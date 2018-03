(WFLA) – Stoneman Douglas High School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has withdrawn his plea of not guilty, according to WTVJ.

Cruz is now “standing mute” to the charges, WTVJ reports, according to a court document filed by his attorneys.

The 19-year-old faces 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Cruz is now neither pleading guilty or not guilty to the 34 charges.