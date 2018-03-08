Speed Busters: Lead foot drivers clocked in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Speed Busters is back in Tampa this week. WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey is catching law-breaking lead foots on Hanna Avenue near 42nd Street.

Mamie Gilmore has lived on Hanna Ave in the same house for 40 years. She takes pride in her sidewalks outside her home so much that she routinely rakes the leaves from the sidewalk and picks up garbage thrown by the curb. But speeders have the warden of the roadway nervous and scared.

“So you said there’s been accidents here, right?” asked Leslee. “Oh yea. Yes many accidents, many accidents” replied Mamie. “They took about this lady’s fence over here. Came all the way through my yard and barely missed the front of my poles in front of my home.”

Leslee pulled out her speed buster gun and quickly caught speeders traveling over 40 mph in the 30 mph zone. Within five minutes, she caught a speeder going 47 mph.

And to make matters scarier, there is a school nearby and the Fat Albert Nursery next door. A worker at the nursery also relayed her concerns about the speeders to Leslee and said a driver had hit the nursery fence. Mamie remembered when it happened. “You can see it yea. You can see it bent in. You walk on a little you can see it bent. Some man ran into one Saturday,” she said.

“If we had some of those speeders right here what would you like to tell them?” asked Leslee. “I’d like to tell them how would you like it if your family or your mom lived here. And you can’t walk safely or come out. Or you couldn’t clean up here like you want to. In fear that you are gonna get hit.”

