Second person exposed to rabid cat in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A second person is being treated in Hillsborough County after they came in contact with a rabid cat.

The domestic, black, short-haired cat was found in the Banyon Bluff area and tested positive for rabies.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) initially identified one exposure in the area on Wednesday, and on Thursday they announced another person had been exposed.

A rabies alert will remain in effect for 60 days within the following boundaries:

North boundary: E. 151st Avenue

West boundary: N. 15th Street

East boundary: Livingston Ave

South boundary: E. Bearss Ave

Officials say it’s the second time a cat has tested positive for rabies in Hillsborough County this year. The total number of human exposures is nine.