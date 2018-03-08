Portion of 911 calls released from Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Some of the 911 calls made the day Nikolas Cruz went on a killing spree inside Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland have been released.

Only a small portion of the calls were released Thursday afternoon. Many of the chaotic calls are from parents trying to relay information to emergency operators.

Caller: “Is that the police?”

Woman: “No, it’s not the police, it’s okay, it’s okay.”

Woman: “Oh my God, they’re (unintelligible).”

Caller: “It’s the police, they said put your hands up.”

Woman: “I love you, I love you. Hide somewhere, can you play dead? ”

Woman: “If he shoots you need to play dead, if he shoots, play dead. Okay?”

Caller: “The police are here.”

Scared school children inside the school can be heard pleading for help while trying to stay quiet.

Cruz withdrew his not guilty plea on Thursday, choosing to “stand mute” on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

