Portion of 911 calls released from Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fire on the campus. Emergency calls from parents and students during the Florida high school massacre show 911 operators at first trying to grasp the enormity of the emergency and then calmly trying to gather information to assist arriving law enforcement officers. The officers arrive to find chaos as delays allowed the shooter to flee. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Some of the 911 calls made the day Nikolas Cruz went on a killing spree inside Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland have been released.

Only a small portion of the calls were released Thursday afternoon. Many of the chaotic calls are from parents trying to relay information to emergency operators.

Caller: “Is that the police?”
Woman: “No, it’s not the police, it’s okay, it’s okay.”
Woman: “Oh my God, they’re (unintelligible).”
Caller: “It’s the police, they said put your hands up.”
Woman: “I love you, I love you. Hide somewhere, can you play dead? ”
Woman: “If he shoots you need to play dead, if he shoots, play dead. Okay?”
Caller: “The police are here.”

Scared school children inside the school can be heard pleading for help while trying to stay quiet.

Cruz withdrew his not guilty plea on Thursday, choosing to “stand mute” on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

