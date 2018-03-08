One person killed in Tampa house fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person died when a house caught fire in Tampa on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 7:31 a.m. at 3405 East Fern Street. The flames were under control by 7:45 a.m.

The Tampa Police Department had multiple officers at the scene.

Four TPD officers went into the garage and were able to pull one woman in her 50’s from the home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the fire started in the southeast corner of the house. The woman appears to have been home alone.

The TPD officers suffered from smoke inhalation and were transported to a local hospital.

A TPD spokesperson said the fire has been extinguished.

Arson task force called out-normal for the fatal fire. They said it does not appear to be suspicious.

No other details have been released.

