Nor’easter causing spring travel troubles at TIA and across country

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Spring Break is here! But, for those traveling from the Northeast, their plans could be put on hold.

A Nor’easter is sweeping through that part of the country, dumping snow and ice on everything in its path.

As of Thursday morning, more than 3,100 flights were canceled across the country due to the storm.

At Tampa International Airport, there were just four morning flights canceled as of Thursday morning. However, it is having an impact on snowbirds who are packing up to go home.

“There’s a big blizzard in New York, so I will have to stay down here on the warm beaches for a few more days, until Friday,” says Jim Doyle who is visiting from New York.

The first round of Spring Break starts next Monday, March 12 for Tampa Bay area school children.

While some families be worried about their flights getting canceled over the weekend, airlines predict Thursday will be the last day for any major Nor’easter cancellations.

Check for flight cancellations and delays-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s