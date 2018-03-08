Nor’easter causing spring travel troubles at TIA and across country

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Spring Break is here! But, for those traveling from the Northeast, their plans could be put on hold.

A Nor’easter is sweeping through that part of the country, dumping snow and ice on everything in its path.

As of Thursday morning, more than 3,100 flights were canceled across the country due to the storm.

At Tampa International Airport, there were just four morning flights canceled as of Thursday morning. However, it is having an impact on snowbirds who are packing up to go home.

“There’s a big blizzard in New York, so I will have to stay down here on the warm beaches for a few more days, until Friday,” says Jim Doyle who is visiting from New York.

The first round of Spring Break starts next Monday, March 12 for Tampa Bay area school children.

While some families be worried about their flights getting canceled over the weekend, airlines predict Thursday will be the last day for any major Nor’easter cancellations.

Check for flight cancellations and delays-