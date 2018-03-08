New Jersey company will pay man’s drunken $1,600 Uber fare

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company.

Jamie Giovinazzo, founder of Eat Clean Bro in Freehold, New Jersey, says his company will pay the fare to thank Kenny Bachman for choosing not to drive while drunk. Giovinazzo says Bachman’s decision helped keep the roadway safe for other motorists.

Bachman intended to get a ride to the house where he was staying near West Virginia University. He fell asleep in the car and awoke two hours into the 300-mile journey to his home in Gloucester County.

Bachman had requested donations via GoFundMe to pay the fare. That money will instead go to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

