NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll shows Americans divided on Trump, #MeToo, gun control

(WFLA) – A new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll shows Americans are sharply divided along party lines when it comes to the United States, President Trump, Congress, #MeToo and gun control.

According to the poll's results, 56 percent of Americans disagree with Trump's proposal to arm some teachers with guns. When broken down by party, there's a big difference in opnion between Democrats and Republicans.

When it comes to Trump’s overall approval rating, 55 percent of Americans disapproved of how he is handling the presidency, while 44 percent approve.

And on the topic of gun control, 40 percent of Americans are angry about how Congress has handled the issue.

Arming Teachers

Gun Control

34% of Americans are angry about the way President Trump has handled the issue of gun control, 26% are dissatisfied, 25% are satisfied, 13% are enthusiastic.

61% of Americans believe that government and society can take action that will be effective in preventing shootings like the one in Parkland, FL from happening again; 36% believe that shootings like the one in Parkland, FL will happen again regardless of what action is taken by government and society.

#MeToo

51% of Americans believe the #MeToo movement and the recent reports of sexual assault and harassment have helped address gender inequality, 26% say that the reports have made no difference, and 20% say it’s led to unfair treatment of men.

Biggest Area of Division

26% think the biggest source of division in America today is race, 25% think it’s partisanship, 22% think ideology and 13% think class, followed by religion (5%), none of the above (6%) and gender (2%).

Trump Approval

2018 Midterm Elections

44% of Americans would vote for the Democratic candidate if the November 2018 elections were being held today, 37% would vote for the Republican candidate and 14% would not vote.

Among those who say they’d vote if the 2018 November elections were today, 38% would vote to ensure that their party controls Congress and 27% would vote to ensure that the opposing party does not control Congress; 29% say control of Congress would not be a factor in their vote.