Large depression under New Port Richey home prompts evacuation

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Between two houses in “The Oaks” subdivision, a gaping hole, 8-feet wide and 8-feet deep, is enough to cause concern in an area prone to sink holes.

Mildred Carr lives directly across the street.

“I walked all around my house, checking all cracks and every hole and we’re fine,” said Carr.

Pasco County Emergency Management recommended two homeowners evacuate.

The woman who lives where the hole developed did just that.

The man who lives next door elected to stay put. He believes this hole is due to pipe work recently done on the home.

That very well could be the case.

“I’m fairly confident that we’re dealing with some type of water pipe leak type depression, not [an] actual sink hole,” said Kevin Guthrie, Assistant County Administrator.

Protocol dictates neighbors within 50 feet are told they should leave.

One thing is clear: this depression is not likely to swallow up the home.

“We’re dealing with a completely different animal than dealt with out in Land O’ Lakes. It’s just a completely different scenario,” said Guthrie.

The spectacle of all the law enforcement and county crews proved to be entertaining.

“I’m not used to this. It’s very quiet street. Very quiet neighborhood. It’s the first time I’ve had all this action here.”

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will make the final determination if this is a sink hole or something else.

