Interest in active shooter training spikes in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Since the Parkland high school shooting, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has been inundated with requests for active shooter training. On Thursday, they held the first of many sessions since the tragedy.

People from all walks of life packed into the classroom. One of them, Robert Somers, stared danger right in the face when he was a young Marine.

“When you’re looking down the barrel of a shotgun, it’s frightening,” said Somers.

But the world today has him scared.

“It’s tough. Since 9/11, it’s tough. It’s a shame you can’t go to school. It’s a shame you can’t go to your church,” said Somers.

Since the Parkland shooting, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has been scrambling to handle the requests for active shooter training.

“It’s exploded. Literally, I would say it’s off the chain, people call in constantly want it,” said MCSO Lt. Robert Andrews.

“We want to know how to defend ourselves,” said Anne Lanham.

“I think it’s time to be prepared. All this stuff going on in the world today, it’s wise to understand maybe what’s on somebody else’s mind,” said Pete Lanham.

Deputies trained the visitors on how to identify a potentially dangerous person. They said look for mental instability, depression, signs of extreme hatred of government or fascination with weapons.

During a shooting, you should get out or barricade yourself. Only defend yourself as a last resort.

“If people don’t have a plan or information, if they find themselves in an event, they freeze. We don’t want people to freeze, we want people to have the knowledge, have a plan so if something happens, they can respond to it,” said Lt. Andrews.

It’s important to be observant.

“Don’t just go through life blindly and ignore it, people gotta be willing to be involved in their community and step up and say something,” said Lt. Andrews.

These active shooter incidents can happen anywhere.

“If you look around our community, there are soft targets. Any school, public building, mall, whatever it may be, it is a potential target,” said Lt. Andrews.

Somers wants to be safe and smart.

“I don’t want to do something stupid. I’d rather have somebody teach me to do it right before I do anything,” said Somers.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold more of these meetings in the next few weeks to handle the demand.

