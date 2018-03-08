Haines City high school student arrested for writing threats about poisoning, killing friend

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A student at Ridge Community High School was arrested on Thursday for writing threats about killing a friend.

According to Haines City police, a school resource officer contacted a detective about the threats.

School Resource Officer Payne took the student to the police department, where he was to be interviewed.

Officer Payne gave the detective a hand written note reportedly authored by the student.

According to police, the note stated the student had an “intense urge to commit a murder” and his intended victim was a former friend.

The note said that the accused student would first “drug/poison” the victim’s drink with an unspecified substance before kidnapping him.

The accused student allegedly wrote he would take the victim to his “hideout,” where he would then murder the intended victim in a “painful way.”

The accused student said in the note the intended victim has been “given several tests/chances and [the intended victim] failed them all so he must be killed.”

The accused student allegedly ends the note by saying he will need to make fakes names and a fake identity following the murder.

The letter was given or shown to the student who immediately notified a teacher.

The accused student is charged with one count of written threat to kill or injure, a second degree felony.

