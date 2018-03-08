Former Pinellas child protective investigator accused of falsifying records

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A former child protective investigator with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on charges of falsifying records.
The CPI allegedly committed the crime while employed at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will release more details during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
You can watch the news conference on WFLA.com or on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.
