Florida Gov. Scott mum on if he’ll sign gun control bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Three weeks after the fatal Parkland high school shooting, Florida Gov. Rick Scott faces a gun-control bill that falls short of what he and survivors of the massacre demanded, and he hasn’t said whether he’ll sign into law the legislation that challenges National Rifle Association orthodoxy.

“I’m going to take the time and I’m going to read the bill and I’m going to talk to families,” said Scott, a Republican.

The Florida Legislature officially delivered the bill Thursday to Scott, who has 15 days to sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. While Scott would not say if he will sign it, family members of those killed said they have been asked to meet with him.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was among the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said he was asked to stay in Tallahassee in order to meet with Scott on Friday. Pollack said other family members are also being asked to travel to the state Capitol.

The measure would raise the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21 and create a waiting period on sales of the weapons. It also would create a so-called guardian program, enabling school employees and many teachers to carry handguns if they go through law enforcement training and their school district agrees to participate.

The governor’s office released the following statement on his behalf:

Our office has received SB 7026 from the Florida Legislature. The Governor is thoroughly reviewing the legislation. He will be meeting with victims’ families on Friday in Tallahassee before he acts. Our office will have more details as soon as they are available.” –John Tupps, Communications Director