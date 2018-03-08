First look at Adventure Island new drop slide ‘Vanish Point’

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — 3…2…1… DROP!

As you step into Adventure Island’s latest water slide you’ll wait for the countdown to expire before the floor disappears beneath you.

Drop 425-feet in free fall and catch the slippery ride tube, which will eventually spit you out into shallow dump pool.

The Vanish Point attraction is three slides in total: two drop-bottom capsules and one sitting slide circling 455-feet ending with a high-speed finale.

“These unique ride paths give guests options on how they want their thrills delivered,” Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island said. “Whether you choose to have the floor drop from beneath your feet, or race to the bottom on a looped slide, the only way down once you get to the top is a wild ride that gets your heart pumping.”

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross is getting a first look at the new slides on Thursday. You can watch LIVE on Facebook as she takes a whirl just before the water park opens for the season on Friday, March 9.

Located right across the street from Busch Gardens, Adventure Island is the ultimate combination of high-speed thrills and tropical, tranquil surroundings for guests of all ages.

Within a soothing Key West atmosphere, guests enjoy slides, corkscrews, waterfalls, a wave pool, children’s water playground and other family attractions.

Vanish Point is the first new attraction at the park since 2015’s Colossal Curl, a 622-foot-long slide with a “weightless wave wall”.

The two fan-favorite thrill rides will be located at the center of the park right next to one another.

First look of Adventure Island’s new drop slide ‘Vanish Point’

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s