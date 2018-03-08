Details on school safety still unclear after legislature passes bill

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida state legislature has passed a bill on school safety. The governor says he wants to take time to read the bill and talk to parents before he decides to sign it, but what the bill means for local school districts is still unclear.

“There are still a lot of unknowns at this point,” said Tanya Arja, with the Hillsborough County School District.

Arja says if the bill is signed, a statewide office on school safety will be established and they will be tasked with determining a list of minimum school safety standards.

“So we will be able to look at that list and see if our schools already have these items, these security things at our schools, or then we can apply for grant money that has been set aside at the state level for school hardening,” said Arja.

The list isn’t expected to come out until the summer at the earliest, and then schools may have to apply for grant money to pay for the things needed to harden local school buildings.

Arja says just adding one additional school resource officer to each and every school will come at a price.

“If it’s going to be required that we have sworn officers and deputies on the campuses, we’ll need about 147 Tampa police and Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies on our campuses and we estimate the cost of that will be about 10 million dollars additional,” said Arja.

