Deputies: Burglar arrested after returning to victim’s home in stolen truck

POLK COUNTY, Fla .(WFLA) – A brazen burglar who stole a truck from a home in Lakeland was arrested Monday morning when he tried to come back for seconds, officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home after a man reported his truck stolen. The man told deputies he heard someone driving away in his red 2002 Dodge Ram pickup around midnight, but when they arrived at the scene, the truck was nowhere in sight.

Hours later, around 4:55 a.m., deputies said the culprit returned with the stolen truck, broke into the victim’s shed and started loading stolen items into the bed of the truck.

Deputies arrived at the scene a short time later and found David Irons inside the truck along with two stolen pressure washers taken from the twice-bitten victim, officials said.

Irons was arrested and charged with grand theft, driving with a suspended/revoked license, burglary to an unoccupied structure unarmed, burglary to an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and grand theft motor vehicle.

He’s being held at the Polk County Jail.

Records show Irons has a criminal history dating back to 1999 and was recently facing charges of grand theft.