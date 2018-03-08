CSX to close railroad crossings in Plant City today, could impact Strawberry Festival traffic

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several railroad crossings will be closed in Plant City beginning Thursday.

The closures could impact traffic in the area, which is usually congested during the Florida Strawberry Festival.

CSX railroad crews will repair the crossings beginning the afternoon of Thursday, March 8. The crossing repairs are scheduled to take from two to five days.

Detours that have been set up to reroute traffic around the railroad crossing closures.

CSX railroad crossings will be closed at the following locations:

South Maryland Avenue

South Warnell Street

South Lake Avenue

South Palmer Street

South Evers Street

South Howard Street

