CSX to close railroad crossings in Plant City today, could impact Strawberry Festival traffic

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) –  Several railroad crossings will be closed in Plant City beginning Thursday.

The closures could impact traffic in the area, which is usually congested during the Florida Strawberry Festival.

CSX railroad crews will repair the crossings beginning the afternoon of Thursday, March  8. The crossing repairs are scheduled to take from  two to  five days.

Detours that have been set up to reroute traffic around the railroad  crossing closures.

CSX railroad crossings will be closed at the following locations:

  • South Maryland Avenue
  • South Warnell Street
  • South Lake Avenue
  • South Palmer Street
  • South Evers Street
  • South Howard Street

