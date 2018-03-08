Amazon works on fixing Alexa’s creepy laughter

FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, an Amazon Alexa device is switched on for a demonstration of its use in a ballpark suite before a Seattle Mariners baseball game in Seattle. Amazon is attempting to develop glasses that pair with Alexa and would allow users to access the voice-activated assistant outside the home, according to a newspaper report. The Financial Times, citing anonymous sources, says the glasses could be released before the end of 2017. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(WFLA) – Alexa is randomly laughing at its users and it’s creeping them out.

Amazon says it’s “working to fix” whatever is causing the virtual assistant to start laughing after several users reported hearing strange, unprompted laughter coming from the device.

Some Alexa users on Twitter and Reddit said the device seemed to start laughing without being prompted to wake and that they thought it was an actual person laughing close by.

“We’re aware of this and working to fix it,” an Amazon representative said.

“In rare circumstances, Alexa can mistakenly hear the phrase “Alexa, laugh.” We are changing that phrase to be “Alexa, can you laugh?” which is less likely to have false positives, and we are disabling the short utterance “Alexa, laugh.” We are also changing Alexa’s response from simply laughter to “Sure, I can laugh” followed by laughter.”

