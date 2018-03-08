8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | March 9-11

1. Big Bounce America (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The world’s largest bounce house ever assembled is stops in Tampa Bay. People of all ages are invited to get big-air on the basketball court, compete against one another on an obstacle course, and plummet from a giant slide into a massive ball pit outside the

main structure. Get the details

2. Valspar Championship & Valspar LIVE! (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Not one, but two top country music stars will share top billing at the fourth event at the 2018 Valspar Championship. Jake Owen and Dustin Lynch will each perform on the Osprey Driving Range where Tiger Woods is creating quite the frenzy. Get the details

3. Chasco Fiesta (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The Chasco Fiesta kicks off this weekend with a nearly three-hour parade has everything from marching bands, local commercial floats and floats representing krewes throughout the Tampa Bay area. Get the details

4. Firestone Grand Prix (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

One of the largest annual spectator events in the Tampa Bay area, this is the season-opening race for the Verizon IndyCar Series for the eighth consecutive year. Get the details

5. Gasparilla Music Festival (Saturday)

The annual two-day festival is back for those seeking a taste of Tampa’s local flavor and some great tunes. Tonight Show house band, The Roots, indie rock heroes, Father John Misty and Spoon are some of the headlines at this must-see event for music fans. Enjoy a silent disco as the sunsets and also grab some grub. Get the details

6. Stunt Fest (Saturday)

Get ready to rumble! See the coolest of car stunts for the first time ever in Tampa Bay. Enjoy some food, music, prizes and two bounce houses for the kids. Get the details

7. Hook Kids on Fishing (Saturday)

These conservation-minded Hook Kids on Fishing programs teach casting, fishing safety, knot tying, the tackle box, catch and release tactics, fishing habitat and conservation; and are taught by professional guides and knowledgeable anglers. Get the details

8. Pass the Plate Spring-Cook Off (Sunday)

The Florida Holocaust Museum (The FHM) invites the community to come together in a celebration of family, history, heritage, and delicious recipes from all over the world. The program will feature a cooking demonstration and sampling from cookbook authors. Sample dishes and vote for your favorite. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there are tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page

You can also tag us on Twitter

If you’d prefer, email them to us at News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media