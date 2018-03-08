14-year-old special needs student dies after medical event on Polk County School Board bus

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old girl with special needs has died after suffering a medical event on a school bus on Feb. 28.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of State Road 60 East at 7:15 a.m. for an unresponsive child.

The call was related to a special needs student on board a Polk County School Board bus.

The girl was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center for treatment and later taken to All Children’s Hospital.

The police department was notified the child died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Detectives were advised by medical staff that the girl died due to a lack of oxygen related to a medical event.

Detectives initiated an investigation, though the girl had ongoing medical issues prior to the event, but no evidence of foul play or criminal involvement was found.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: