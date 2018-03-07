You can now visit Disney using Google street view

(WESH) — Disney fans can now take a virtual tour of Walt Disney World and Disneyland parks without leaving the couch.
Google Maps on Tuesday unveiled Street View images for 11 Disney locations.
The following attractions are available now:
- Pandora – The World of Avatar
- Epcot
- Epcot, Morocco
- Magic Kingdom
- Disney Springs
- California Adventures
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mickey and Minnie’s Houses
- Hollywood Studios
- Typhoon Lagoon
