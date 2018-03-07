Winter weather causing flight cancellations, delays across U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of flights across the country have been delayed or cancelled as the storm-battered northeast cleans up from a recent storm and prepares for a nor’easter taking aim at the East Coast.

The new storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow in some interior areas on Wednesday. Pennsylvania’s Poconos Mountains and parts of Massachusetts could see up to 18 inches.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware reports there have been 4,183 delays so far today and more than 2,200 cancellations.

So far, the total number of cancellations involving U.S. flights is 1,944.

Tampa International Airport reported more than 25 cancelled flights and more than 10 delayed flights on Wednesday morning.

