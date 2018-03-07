VIRAL VIDEO: When you just can’t get comfy

(WTNH) — A new video of a piglet attempting to get comfortable on a couch has become the latest viral internet video, with more than 2.6 million views.

The video was posted on the “Memes” page on Facebook and shows the small piglet squirming and attempting to get comfortable on a couch.

The viral video has been viewed more than 2.6 million times and shared thousands of times.

Jason said this video reminds him of not wanting to get up once you find that ideal position on your favorite couch or chair.

After viewing the video, Johanna wrote that she had found her spirit animal.

