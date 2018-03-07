Specialists to detonate chemicals in fatal explosion

By Published:

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a team of explosive experts will detonate highly-volatile chemicals at a Beaver Dam apartment where a man was killed in an explosion earlier this week.

Police Chief John Kreuziger said a news conference Wednesday the chemicals cannot be removed from the apartment because of their volatility, so the specialists will conduct a controlled detonation later in the day. Kreuziger says the detonation could cause additional damage to the apartment building. Some tenants at the complex have been displaced since Monday’s explosion.

Kreuziger says the investigation involving federal, state and local authorities continues into why the man possessed a significant amount of explosives.

The police chief was joined at the news conference by officials from the FBI, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the city. He did not take any questions.

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s