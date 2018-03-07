Reports: Several people injured in knife attack in Vienna

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media report that several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna.
News website heute.at reports that the attack happened Wednesday evening, when a man with a knife randomly attacked pedestrians near the capital’s famous Prater park.
Citing a police spokesman, the Austria Press Agency reports that three people were seriously injured and that police are still searching for the attacker.
A motive for the attack wasn’t immediately known.
