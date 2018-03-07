Red Flag warning issued for parts of Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Strong winds and low humidity have prompted a red flag warning in parts of Tampa Bay.

The warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday night for Pinellas County, Polk County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal and Inland Hernando County, Sumter County and Inland Citrus County.

The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when critical fire conditions are ongoing or expected in the area.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

