One person exposed to rabies in Hillsborough, rabid cat discovered

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Health officials in Hillsborough County are warning residents after one person was exposed to rabies and a rabid cat was discovered.

The domestic, black, short-haired cat was found in the Banyon Bluff area and tested positive for rabies.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) has identified one human exposure. That individual is being treated.

DOH-Hillsborough environmental health employees will be notifying residents in the area. The zip code for the Banyon Bluff area is 33613.

This is the second time in 2018 that a cat tested positive for rabies in Hillsborough County. The number of human exposures in Hillsborough County is now eight. In 2017, three animals exposed ten people.

All residents and visitors in Hillsborough County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Hillsborough County.

Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public, but they should not get a false sense of security to areas that have not been named as under an alert.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans.

The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure, will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at (813) 744-5660.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at (813) 307-8059.

For further information on rabies, go to http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies/index.html or call the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at (813) 307-8000, or (813) 744-5660.

